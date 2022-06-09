PennDOT Invites Philadelphia Area High School Students to Participate in Paint the Plow This year’s theme is “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice”

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to participate in the annual Paint the Plow Program.





The program challenges youth to incorporate a predetermined theme into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snowplow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity. The 2022 theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time to travel during wintry weather to arrive safely to their destination.





Paint the Plow was piloted in Cambria County in 2015 and later expanded to several surrounding counties across the state.





Students in public and private schools are eligible to participate, though school officials must make the arrangements. Plow delivery and pick-up dates vary by county. The program categories may be modified based on participation numbers.









PennDOT cannot provide financial support for supplies or travel expenses connected with this program but does make every effort to publicize the contributions of the schools and the students. This will include but is not limited to social media postings, postings on the PennDOT website, media press releases, and public displays at a local PennDOT facility.









