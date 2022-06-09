Route 18 Remains Closed for Pipe Replacement Work

​Route 18 remains closed to through traffic in Conneaut Township, Erie County due to ongoing pipe replacement work.

Work is being done to replace a concrete elliptical pipe under Route 18 between Carter Road and Crouch Road, which are located south of the Borough of Albion. A detour is posted using Route 6N, Route 98, and Route 198.

The closure is expected to be lifted on June 14, 2022, when the work is completed.

The work is being completed by employees from the PennDOT Erie County maintenance facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

