REIPrintMail, a Division of Graphic Connections Group Inc., acquires REIVault
Graphic Connections Group (GCG) one of the premier print and marketing companies in the US has acquired REIVault (REIV) to add to REIPrintMail division.
When Gary Boomershine contacted me to inform me that he was going to sell his company and he thought GCG/REIPrintMail would be a perfect fit, I couldn’t have been more pleased.”CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, US, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesterfield, MO. Graphic Connections Group (GCG) announced today it has acquired REIVault (REIV) to add to their REIPrintMail division effective June 1st, 2022.
— Jeff Charlton, CEO
Jeff Charlton CEO of GCG commented; “When Gary Boomershine contacted me to inform me that he was going to sell his company and he thought GCG/REIPrintMail would be a perfect fit, I couldn’t have been more pleased. My level of respect for Gary and his REIVault operation made it a simple decision to make the acquisition”.
As stated by Michael Hecht, Senior VP, “This acquisition will solidify our position as the #1 direct marketing company for real estate investors (REIs). The addition of these new products and services compliments our current suite of products and will allow us to further assist our clients in generating more leads, deals, and building a very successful REI business”.
Gary Boomershine, CEO of REIVault had this to say; “when I decided to sell my company, the 1st person that came to mind was Jeff. His REIPrintMail division is very aligned to REIV. Our culture, our values, and our commitment to helping our clients build a successful career is totally aligned with Graphic Connections Group and I very much look forward to what the future holds for REIVault.”
About Graphic Connections:
Graphic Connections has been in business for 30 years. In that time it has become one of the premier print and marketing companies in the US serving a diverse customer base. Their expansion into the REI space proved to be a great strategic move as they continue on their aggressive growth plan.
About REIVault:
REIVault started in 2005. Since that time, it has achieved a great reputation as “the” go-to company for investors looking for a fully managed marketing and lead generation solution.
The combined companies will operate under the REIPrintMail brand.
