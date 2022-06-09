2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference: Exploring the Rise of Efficient Surgical Procedures
EINPresswire.com/ -- A colossal change has been witnessed within the healthcare ecosystem over the course of the pandemic. Novel techniques, ideas & possible innovations are all now being fast-tracked as technological advancements using AI & robotics allow us to expand the scope of therapies & medical treatments.
The 2ND ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY CONFERENCE scheduled from 14th–15th SEPTEMBER 2022 in LONDON, UK is a 2-day, 6-stream event with the goal of explore groundbreaking techniques in across various forms of surgical procedures, their future applications, upcoming challenges & the roadmap for the future.
With the turn of the century, forays into MIS have displayed numerous benefits for patients & doctors. Shorter hospitalization spans combined with relatively lesser trauma & much lower blood loss indicates that such procedures are not only assisting surgeons through efficient utilization of limited time but invariably reducing patients’ suffering & pain while also facilitating faster recovery and bare minimum collateral damage or scarring to surrounding tissues. Ultimately, the advantages outweigh the complex technical training and high initial investments in state-of-the art equipment, by a mile.
Find out what shall be explored at the conference over an exciting 48 hours in London. Join us by registering below!
DISCIPLINES BEING DISCUSSED:
• UROLOGY
• COLORECTAL
• BARIATRIC
• HIP & KNEE
• SPORTS INURIES
• GYANECOLOGY
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Emerging trends and challenges in robotic surgery using Da Vinci Si and Xi.
• Applications and future perspectives of 3D printing technology.
• Augmented and Virtual Reality in surgical education.
• New advances in three-dimensional laparoscopic surgery.
• Critical novel techniques in robotic nephrectomies and prostatectomies.
• Surgical innovations in haptics enabled image guided robotic surgery.
• Expert sessions on Trans-anal Endoscopic Microsurgery & Trans-anal Total Mesorectal Excision.
• TAMIS for colorectal disorders.
• 3D computer assisted patient specific knee and hip replacements.
• Advances and controversies in ACL surgery.
• Modern concepts in different approaches for hip and knee replacements.
• Effective breakthrough sessions on Lap Vs Robot approach.
A GLIMPSE AT THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
o Sanjeev Anand, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Sports Injuries and Hip Arthroscopy, Leeds Teaching Hospitals - NHS Trust
o Billal M. Barkatali, Consultant Specialist Knee Surgeon-Joint Preservation/Arthroplasty, Spire Healthcare Group
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
o Shashidhar Irukulla, Consultant Upper GI & Bariatric Surgeon, St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust
o Andrea Volpin, Consultant Trauma & Orthopedic Surgeon - Lower Limb Arthroplasty & Soft Tissue Knee Surgery, NHS Grampian
o Ioannis Giakoumakis, OB-GYN, Clinical Director, Mediterranean Fertility Institute
o Pawel Chomej, Specialist for Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery, Hallux-Zentrum Leipzig
o Prasad Patki, Consultant Urology | Clinical Lead RLH Barts Health, Consultant Centre for Kidney Cancer, Royal Free NHS Trust
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
The 2ND ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY CONFERENCE scheduled from 14th–15th SEPTEMBER 2022 in LONDON, UK is a 2-day, 6-stream event with the goal of explore groundbreaking techniques in across various forms of surgical procedures, their future applications, upcoming challenges & the roadmap for the future.
With the turn of the century, forays into MIS have displayed numerous benefits for patients & doctors. Shorter hospitalization spans combined with relatively lesser trauma & much lower blood loss indicates that such procedures are not only assisting surgeons through efficient utilization of limited time but invariably reducing patients’ suffering & pain while also facilitating faster recovery and bare minimum collateral damage or scarring to surrounding tissues. Ultimately, the advantages outweigh the complex technical training and high initial investments in state-of-the art equipment, by a mile.
Find out what shall be explored at the conference over an exciting 48 hours in London. Join us by registering below!
DISCIPLINES BEING DISCUSSED:
• UROLOGY
• COLORECTAL
• BARIATRIC
• HIP & KNEE
• SPORTS INURIES
• GYANECOLOGY
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Emerging trends and challenges in robotic surgery using Da Vinci Si and Xi.
• Applications and future perspectives of 3D printing technology.
• Augmented and Virtual Reality in surgical education.
• New advances in three-dimensional laparoscopic surgery.
• Critical novel techniques in robotic nephrectomies and prostatectomies.
• Surgical innovations in haptics enabled image guided robotic surgery.
• Expert sessions on Trans-anal Endoscopic Microsurgery & Trans-anal Total Mesorectal Excision.
• TAMIS for colorectal disorders.
• 3D computer assisted patient specific knee and hip replacements.
• Advances and controversies in ACL surgery.
• Modern concepts in different approaches for hip and knee replacements.
• Effective breakthrough sessions on Lap Vs Robot approach.
A GLIMPSE AT THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
o Sanjeev Anand, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Sports Injuries and Hip Arthroscopy, Leeds Teaching Hospitals - NHS Trust
o Billal M. Barkatali, Consultant Specialist Knee Surgeon-Joint Preservation/Arthroplasty, Spire Healthcare Group
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
o Shashidhar Irukulla, Consultant Upper GI & Bariatric Surgeon, St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust
o Andrea Volpin, Consultant Trauma & Orthopedic Surgeon - Lower Limb Arthroplasty & Soft Tissue Knee Surgery, NHS Grampian
o Ioannis Giakoumakis, OB-GYN, Clinical Director, Mediterranean Fertility Institute
o Pawel Chomej, Specialist for Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery, Hallux-Zentrum Leipzig
o Prasad Patki, Consultant Urology | Clinical Lead RLH Barts Health, Consultant Centre for Kidney Cancer, Royal Free NHS Trust
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com