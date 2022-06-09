Ahrvo Launches First NFT ID™ - Powered Multi-chain Identity and Payment Network

About

NFT ID™ (patent-pending) serves as the centerpiece of the Ahrvo Network’s Portable Identity, Document, Transaction, and Data Management Protocol. Enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to port on-chain and off-chain onboarding and client lifecycle management data by reusing their identity across hundreds of blockchains and off-chain. The Ahrvo Network is a multi-chain and blockchain agnostic, identity layer that the cryptocurrency space requires while remaining committed to the ethos the industry was built on.