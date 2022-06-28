Exeter Orthodontics Offering Affordable Braces & Invisalign at Six Locations, Including Harrisburg

Exeter Orthodontist offers affordable braces in Harrisburg, PA

At Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg, teens and adults can find traditional braces or Invisalign aligners for only $3,995.

We will help patients decide which treatment is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals seeking orthodontic care can find affordable braces and Invisalign in Harrisburg from Exeter Orthodontics. The team of Dauphin County orthodontists has six locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania and has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve the smiles of their dreams.

Braces in Harrisburg cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments. Even emergency visits are covered. Exeter Orthodontics can keep prices low by specializing only in orthodontic care. This enhanced efficiency and expertise lead to cost savings for patients.

In addition to traditional wire braces, Invisalign aligners in Harrisburg are also available. Invisalign fits transparently over a patient’s teeth, making them a popular orthodontic option for adults.

“We will help patients decide which treatment is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Harrisburg.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Harrisburg, request an appointment with the team at Exeter Orthodontics today by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Pennsylvania