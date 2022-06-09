Community Christian School in Port Charlotte Relaunches as Family Christian Academy

Local Christian School — previously the CCS Mustangs — is starting the 2022/23 school year as the FCA Mustangs

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA, CHARLOTTE, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Port Charlotte, Florida — Founded in 1983, the private Christian school associated with Family Church Port Charlotte formerly First Baptist Church Port Charlotte is entering the new school year with a fresh identity.

Community Christian School is becoming Family Christian Academy and will continue to provide a great education and on-campus experience for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The First Christian School in Charlotte County

Family Church Port Charlotte is one of Port Charlotte’s most established congregations and has been operating since 1961. The school was founded from the church in 1983 as part of a shared vision to provide Biblically integrated academic education to Christian families in the community.

FCA was the first Christian school in Charlotte county, originally named First Baptist Community Christian School, and served students from Kindergarten through eighth grade. In 1995, the school began a secondary education program.

The school’s goal through these four decade of operation has been simple:

“FCA is dedicated to providing its students with an educational program that is academically rigorous, culturally relevant and spiritually robust.”

Family Church Port Charlotte

Jim McCarty, D.Ed. Ministry, is the Lead Pastor of the church, which has a dozen full time staff members and is located on the same campus as the school. While the entities are operated separately, the pastoral staff of the church are regularly involved in school chapels, ceremonies and supporting the spiritual culture of the academy.

Staff and churchgoers alike are proud of the ongoing growth the school has seen in the last five years. Pastor Jim explains, "We are excited to partner with Christian parents in the academic and spiritual education of their children. We intend to make this coming year our best ever, to the glory of God.”

New Name: Same Mission

The school associated with Family Church Port Charlotte has been a haven for Christian families who wish to raise their children with a Christian worldview. In an age of ever-decreasing spiritual awareness, moral fortitude and Biblical literacy, many parents of faith rely on Christian education to ensure their children get a solid start in life.

In addition to a foundation of Biblical understanding, Family Christian Academy has a record of success in preparing students for academic and personal achievements. Students represent a graduation rate that exceeds the public school system, and above average college enrollment rates.

Head of School, Mark Winningham, D.Ed., explains the vision this way: “FCA strives to provide academic excellence. Our desire is to partner with parents to support the academic and spiritual growth of their children.”

FCA is located at 20035 Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte, and is now open for enrollment for the 2022/23 school year.

Their newly rebranded website can be found at www.fcamustangs.org.

Press Contact: if you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Family Christian Academy, contact Office@fcamustangs.org or 941-625-8977