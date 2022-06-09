Bidding Set to Close on Collector and Special Interest Car Auction Announces Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions will host a collector and special interest car auction at The Tri State Expo & Fairgrounds in Amarillo, Texas.”CANYON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) will host a collector and special interest car auction at The Tri State Expo & Fairgrounds in Amarillo, Texas with bidding beginning to close on June 11 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“We have a great line-up of collector and special interest cars and vintage automobile memorabilia. Make plans to bid and purchase your next dream car to enjoy and show off this summer,” said Assiter.
The auction’s date, location, and highlights follow below:
Saturday, June 11 at 12 noon CDT
Tri-State Exposition and Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79104.
Highlights include:
• Vehicles:
1947 Ford Super Deluxe
2002 Lexus SC430 Convertible
1984 Nissan 300ZX Coupe
2004 Mercedes-Benz 500SL
1999 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI Coupe
1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
1986 Chevrolet El Camino
1988 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 Hard Top
1935 Ford Model A Pickup
1961 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 Coupe
1967 Ford Mustang GT500E Fastback Elenor Tribute
And many more
• Vintage automobile memorabilia
The auction is conveniently located at the Tri-State Exposition and Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79104.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Dwayne Marchbanks
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com