Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,575 in the last 365 days.

Perrin Conferences to Host Complimentary Mid-Year Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview Conference

Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview provides an update on filing trends, recent large verdicts, forecast of future claims, and recent talc verdicts

We are excited to provide everyone with an update on asbestos litigation and are busy preparing for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference that will take place on September 14-15 in Charleston.”
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host a complimentary and virtual mid-year Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview Conference on June 22, 2022.

The agenda for this conference will feature topics including recent trends in asbestos litigation, an appellate update, an overview of the current talc litigation, and a lung cancer update.

“We are excited to offer this virtual mid-year conference to provide everyone with an update on asbestos litigation. We are also busy preparing for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference that will take place this year on September 14-15 in Charleston,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.

Speakers at the virtual conference include:
• David E. Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst – ASU, Resolute Management, Inc.
• S. Christopher Collier, Esq., Lewis Brisbois
• Curt Cutting, Esq., Horvitz & Levy, LLP
• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, LLP
• Kathrin Hashemi, KCIC
• Patrick N. Haines, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik
• Andrew J. Kornblau, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.
• Christopher Makuc, Senior Managing Director, PACE
• Jeffrey M. Odom, Esq., Lane Powell
• Edward P. Tugade, Esq., Demler, Armstrong & Rowland, LLP
• Edward R. Ulloa, Esq., Hawkins, Parnell & Young, LLP
• Ben Vinson, Esq., Vinson Law
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, APO Global Initiatives & Claims Counsel, The RiverStone Group

The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending approval in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.

About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.

Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Perrin Conferences to Host Complimentary Mid-Year Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.