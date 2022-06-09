Perrin Conferences to Host Complimentary Mid-Year Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview Conference
Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview provides an update on filing trends, recent large verdicts, forecast of future claims, and recent talc verdicts
We are excited to provide everyone with an update on asbestos litigation and are busy preparing for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference that will take place on September 14-15 in Charleston.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host a complimentary and virtual mid-year Asbestos Litigation Trends and Trial Overview Conference on June 22, 2022.
The agenda for this conference will feature topics including recent trends in asbestos litigation, an appellate update, an overview of the current talc litigation, and a lung cancer update.
“We are excited to offer this virtual mid-year conference to provide everyone with an update on asbestos litigation. We are also busy preparing for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference that will take place this year on September 14-15 in Charleston,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Speakers at the virtual conference include:
• David E. Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst – ASU, Resolute Management, Inc.
• S. Christopher Collier, Esq., Lewis Brisbois
• Curt Cutting, Esq., Horvitz & Levy, LLP
• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, LLP
• Kathrin Hashemi, KCIC
• Patrick N. Haines, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik
• Andrew J. Kornblau, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.
• Christopher Makuc, Senior Managing Director, PACE
• Jeffrey M. Odom, Esq., Lane Powell
• Edward P. Tugade, Esq., Demler, Armstrong & Rowland, LLP
• Edward R. Ulloa, Esq., Hawkins, Parnell & Young, LLP
• Ben Vinson, Esq., Vinson Law
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, APO Global Initiatives & Claims Counsel, The RiverStone Group
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending approval in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
