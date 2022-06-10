Creatio Makes Sales Creatio Available in AWS Marketplace
Creatio announced that customers can now buy Sales Creatio in AWS Marketplace.BOSTON, MA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that customers can now buy Sales Creatio in AWS Marketplace to automate sales processes of any type with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Thus, Creatio has further expanded its go-to-market relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
This listing will allow more customers to boost their bottom line with Creatio’s cutting-edge Sales Force Automation (SFA) solution. The company’s no-code platform called Studio Creatio is also available in AWS Marketplace.
Sales Creatio is an end-to-end platform to automate sales processes of any type with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Creatio's intelligent offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality while also allowing them to use no-code capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows.
Creatio offers capabilities to drive customer acquisition, development, and retention for sales processes of any type: digital sales, business-to-business (B2B) sales, business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, field sales, and channel sales. The product provides extensive artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help organizations build machine learning (ML)-based forecasts, leverage next-best-offer recommendations, create custom lead scoring models without a line of code. Sales Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified bundle to accelerate sales, marketing, service, and operations on one no-code platform.
“We recognize the impact that AWS provides to its customers around the world and are happy to offer Sales Creatio to AWS customers. Sales Creatio is the tool that helps drive sales and business growth,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
