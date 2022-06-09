MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - June 2022 : Uncovering Opportunities & Disruptions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Novel innovations and a quantum leap in technological possibilities expected over a decade later have arrived today! An imminent need for an overhaul & efficient transformation of workflows to sustain growth within the new normal is a must.
The leaders of tomorrow must not only push the envelope in thinking out of the box but anticipate future challenges while paving the way forward through groundbreaking strategies with an aim to leave behind a legacy.
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS this JUNE.
MARKETSANDMARKETS SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 23rd June 2022 | 11AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Role of funding programs in the development of semiconductor industry and resolving supply chain issues.
• As the semiconductor content in vehicles increases, and is further accelerated by the adoption of EVs, how can automotive industry overcome the issues of semiconductor shortages in the future and optimise their production?
• Emerging uses cases such as Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, 5G and IoT, Edge Computing and Cloud Computing are gaining traction across the end-user sectors. How do you see, the semiconductor supply chain members to respond to the huge demand for high-performance and advanced semiconductor ICs.
• What has caused supply chain issues in the automotive semiconductor segment and what has been the impact on auto OEMs?
• How can the industry improve semiconductor sourcing and move from just-in-time delivery?
• Supply chain priorities and factory automation is cited as one of the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their objectives?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Sonny Banwari, VP Global Business Development and Operations, ADVANTEST CLOUD
• Sanjeev Keskar, Chief Executive Officer, ARVIND CONSULTANCY
MARKETSANDMARKETS BLOCKCHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 24th June 2022 | 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE
MARKETSANDMARKETS SMART MANUFACTURING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 27th June 2022 | 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Potential synergy between AI and IoT in manufacturing ecosystem is expected to create huge opportunities.
• 3D printing is believed to be a game changer with faster execution of manufacturing a product right after its prototyping and designing.
• Blockchain has started showing potential to the manufacturer to increase
transparency and trust.
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence are capable of analysing data to generate meaningful insights.
• Technical standard is considered as one of the big challenges in the deployment of new enabling technology. Where are we in terms of standardization of technologies.
• Companies migrating from traditional automation to data driven manufacturing, do you think this business model would be protected from cyber theft.
• Highly disruptive but slow in taking smart manufacturing solutions to the market is current manufacturing environment. Can we list factors that will accelerate Time-to-Market and Growth?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Igor Starkov, VP Digital Twin at SIEMENS
• Ygal Levy, Managing Principal | Digital Advisory, MICROSOFT
• Ashish Saxena, VP & Sector Head Manufacturing Business Unit, WIPRO
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS - events.marketsandmarkets.com/crystal-ball-events
Ayush Kanitkar
The leaders of tomorrow must not only push the envelope in thinking out of the box but anticipate future challenges while paving the way forward through groundbreaking strategies with an aim to leave behind a legacy.
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS this JUNE.
MARKETSANDMARKETS SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 23rd June 2022 | 11AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Role of funding programs in the development of semiconductor industry and resolving supply chain issues.
• As the semiconductor content in vehicles increases, and is further accelerated by the adoption of EVs, how can automotive industry overcome the issues of semiconductor shortages in the future and optimise their production?
• Emerging uses cases such as Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, 5G and IoT, Edge Computing and Cloud Computing are gaining traction across the end-user sectors. How do you see, the semiconductor supply chain members to respond to the huge demand for high-performance and advanced semiconductor ICs.
• What has caused supply chain issues in the automotive semiconductor segment and what has been the impact on auto OEMs?
• How can the industry improve semiconductor sourcing and move from just-in-time delivery?
• Supply chain priorities and factory automation is cited as one of the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their objectives?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Sonny Banwari, VP Global Business Development and Operations, ADVANTEST CLOUD
• Sanjeev Keskar, Chief Executive Officer, ARVIND CONSULTANCY
MARKETSANDMARKETS BLOCKCHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 24th June 2022 | 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE
MARKETSANDMARKETS SMART MANUFACTURING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 27th June 2022 | 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Potential synergy between AI and IoT in manufacturing ecosystem is expected to create huge opportunities.
• 3D printing is believed to be a game changer with faster execution of manufacturing a product right after its prototyping and designing.
• Blockchain has started showing potential to the manufacturer to increase
transparency and trust.
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence are capable of analysing data to generate meaningful insights.
• Technical standard is considered as one of the big challenges in the deployment of new enabling technology. Where are we in terms of standardization of technologies.
• Companies migrating from traditional automation to data driven manufacturing, do you think this business model would be protected from cyber theft.
• Highly disruptive but slow in taking smart manufacturing solutions to the market is current manufacturing environment. Can we list factors that will accelerate Time-to-Market and Growth?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Igor Starkov, VP Digital Twin at SIEMENS
• Ygal Levy, Managing Principal | Digital Advisory, MICROSOFT
• Ashish Saxena, VP & Sector Head Manufacturing Business Unit, WIPRO
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS - events.marketsandmarkets.com/crystal-ball-events
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com