Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,560 in the last 365 days.

MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - June 2022 : Uncovering Opportunities & Disruptions

PUNE, MH, INDIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novel innovations and a quantum leap in technological possibilities expected over a decade later have arrived today! An imminent need for an overhaul & efficient transformation of workflows to sustain growth within the new normal is a must.
The leaders of tomorrow must not only push the envelope in thinking out of the box but anticipate future challenges while paving the way forward through groundbreaking strategies with an aim to leave behind a legacy.

20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.

The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS this JUNE.

MARKETSANDMARKETS SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 23rd June 2022 | 11AM EST

Key Highlights & Takeaways:

• Role of funding programs in the development of semiconductor industry and resolving supply chain issues.
• As the semiconductor content in vehicles increases, and is further accelerated by the adoption of EVs, how can automotive industry overcome the issues of semiconductor shortages in the future and optimise their production?
• Emerging uses cases such as Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, 5G and IoT, Edge Computing and Cloud Computing are gaining traction across the end-user sectors. How do you see, the semiconductor supply chain members to respond to the huge demand for high-performance and advanced semiconductor ICs.
• What has caused supply chain issues in the automotive semiconductor segment and what has been the impact on auto OEMs?
• How can the industry improve semiconductor sourcing and move from just-in-time delivery?
• Supply chain priorities and factory automation is cited as one of the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their objectives?

Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Sonny Banwari, VP Global Business Development and Operations, ADVANTEST CLOUD
• Sanjeev Keskar, Chief Executive Officer, ARVIND CONSULTANCY

MARKETSANDMARKETS BLOCKCHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 24th June 2022 | 10AM EST

Key Highlights & Takeaways:

• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?

Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE

MARKETSANDMARKETS SMART MANUFACTURING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 27th June 2022 | 10AM EST

Key Highlights & Takeaways:

• Potential synergy between AI and IoT in manufacturing ecosystem is expected to create huge opportunities.
• 3D printing is believed to be a game changer with faster execution of manufacturing a product right after its prototyping and designing.
• Blockchain has started showing potential to the manufacturer to increase
transparency and trust.
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence are capable of analysing data to generate meaningful insights.
• Technical standard is considered as one of the big challenges in the deployment of new enabling technology. Where are we in terms of standardization of technologies.
• Companies migrating from traditional automation to data driven manufacturing, do you think this business model would be protected from cyber theft.
• Highly disruptive but slow in taking smart manufacturing solutions to the market is current manufacturing environment. Can we list factors that will accelerate Time-to-Market and Growth?

Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Igor Starkov, VP Digital Twin at SIEMENS
• Ygal Levy, Managing Principal | Digital Advisory, MICROSOFT
• Ashish Saxena, VP & Sector Head Manufacturing Business Unit, WIPRO

EXPLORE THE ENTIRE UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS - events.marketsandmarkets.com/crystal-ball-events

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

You just read:

MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - June 2022 : Uncovering Opportunities & Disruptions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.