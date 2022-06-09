Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,403 in the last 365 days.

Reinforcement of forward defence and deterrence in Eastern Flank discussed between Baltic Prime Ministers and NATO Secretary General

LITHUANIA, June 9 - On 8 June, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė and Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia Krišjanis Kariņš and Kaja Kallas had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the reinforcement of NATO’s forward defence and deterrence posture in the Eastern Flank.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister thanked the NATO Secretary General for his leadership in mobilizing Allies’ efforts to adjust effectively to the new security environment and to take the required decisions to reinforce the eastern flank.

‘Unfortunately, Russia will remain a long-term security threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic community. It is therefore imperative that NATO take the necessary decisions without delay to reinforce military presence in the Alliance’s eastern flank, considering, in particular, its geographical specificities. We look forward to your further leadership in achieving this,’ said Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized that a strong alliance and strong transatlantic relations remain an essential guarantee of security for the Baltic States.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania also noted Lithuania’s consistent efforts in increasing defence spending and its readiness to continue investing in the modernization of the armed forces and to increase investment in host-country support to ensure the best conditions for Allied troops stationed in Lithuania.

The ongoing discussions on NATO’s Strategic Concept and the principle of NATO’s open-door policy were also among the items discussed by the parties.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, together with Prime Minister of Latvia Kariņš and Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas, continue the joint coordinated work to achieve the goals agreed in the Baltic Council of Ministers in the field of security.

You just read:

Reinforcement of forward defence and deterrence in Eastern Flank discussed between Baltic Prime Ministers and NATO Secretary General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.