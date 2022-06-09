Reinforcement of forward defence and deterrence in Eastern Flank discussed between Baltic Prime Ministers and NATO Secretary General

LITHUANIA, June 9 - On 8 June, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė and Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia Krišjanis Kariņš and Kaja Kallas had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the reinforcement of NATO’s forward defence and deterrence posture in the Eastern Flank.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister thanked the NATO Secretary General for his leadership in mobilizing Allies’ efforts to adjust effectively to the new security environment and to take the required decisions to reinforce the eastern flank.

‘Unfortunately, Russia will remain a long-term security threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic community. It is therefore imperative that NATO take the necessary decisions without delay to reinforce military presence in the Alliance’s eastern flank, considering, in particular, its geographical specificities. We look forward to your further leadership in achieving this,’ said Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized that a strong alliance and strong transatlantic relations remain an essential guarantee of security for the Baltic States.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania also noted Lithuania’s consistent efforts in increasing defence spending and its readiness to continue investing in the modernization of the armed forces and to increase investment in host-country support to ensure the best conditions for Allied troops stationed in Lithuania.

The ongoing discussions on NATO’s Strategic Concept and the principle of NATO’s open-door policy were also among the items discussed by the parties.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, together with Prime Minister of Latvia Kariņš and Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas, continue the joint coordinated work to achieve the goals agreed in the Baltic Council of Ministers in the field of security.