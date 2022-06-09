Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3600 Block of Brothers Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 3600 block of Brothers Place, Southeast.

At approximately 11:30 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location to assist DC Fire and Emergency Services with a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Orlando Murphy, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 51-year-old Huey Bandy. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

