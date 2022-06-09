We Level Up Addiction Treatment Center is Now a Verified Expertise.com Addiction Treatment Provider

We believe a continual pursuit of prestigious partnerships and dedication to rigid selection processes help us deliver the very best services.”
— Alexandra Korotkevich
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise.com Verified Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Center

The We Level Up organization has continued its efforts of seeking prestigious credentials to further cement itself as an Addiction Treatment Industry leader. An extended screening process has approved We Level Up Drug and Alcohol Rehabs to be listed on Expertise.com.

"Here at We Level Up our mission is to change lives through the very best addiction and mental health treatment practices. We believe a continual pursuit of prestigious partnerships and dedication to rigid selection processes help us deliver the very best services."

What Makes the Addiction Treatment Center Screening Process for Expertise.com Special?

Expertise.com implements an exclusive proprietary software and selection process that identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month they help over 1 million customers find the best-qualified service professional for their needs. To date, they’ve analyzed over 10M companies.

Expertise.com uses the following selection criteria:

1. addiction treatment license,
2. business size,
3. years of experience,
4. geographic location, and
5. number of reviews.

After careful review, they select only the businesses that meet their high standards for addiction treatment. The We Level Up team is proud to partner with businesses that share their commitment to quality care and customer satisfaction.

If you are seeking addiction treatment, Expertise.com encourages anyone to consider their verified businesses. Customers can be confident that these businesses have met their rigorous standards for addiction treatment.

About We Level Up Addiction Treatment Centers

We Level Up Addiction & Mental Health centers were created to drive long-term recovery success outcomes. Embracing science-based treatment along with changing and improving therapy modalities. We Level Up believes in listening, learning, training, and educating both clients and their teams of professional caregivers. Empower clients, client families, and alumni with the purpose to connect, grow and improve everyone's lives.

We Level Up Centers are National

We Level Up has addiction centers in:

1. We Level Up California located right outside of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area
2. Florida
2a. Level Up South Lake Worth
2b. Level Up West Palm Beach Detox Center
2c. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale
3. We Level Up Lawrenceville - New Jersey

We Level Up Dual Diagnosis Residential/Inpatient Addiction Treatment Center & Detox Programs

About We Level Up Treatment Centers We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes—combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating dual diagnosis conditions into our programs. Most importantly, our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehabilitation recovery. We provide exceptional addiction and mental health treatment across the U.S., with amenities and activities formulated to encourage the most progress possible. Each client gets lifetime alumni to support post-inpatient treatment, along with family help resources. These resources maintain recovery momentum, after departing our centers. At We Level Up, our vision is to create legions of self-empowered individuals who are entirely in control of their lives and destinies, thus enabling them to get what they want out of life, and have real fun in the process. Who Is Ryan Zofay? In 2019 he founded the Level Up Development Series. Level Up is a unique development program that provides attendees with the tools and knowledge to eliminate limiting thoughts from their lives and to reach their full potential. Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that improve performance, connection, and overall mindset. Using the teachings of his successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate significant change for individuals and organizations. In addition, Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners. Moreover, his life accounts, incredible comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate life improvement.

