Meredith Clements Roth Appointed Chief Marketing Officer for PakEnergy LLC
SaaS Technology, Energy, Entertainment Executive Specializing in Demand Generation, Full-Funnel Digital Marketing, Corporate Communications
This moment to help PakEnergy realize its market-leader potential is an exhilarating opportunity. I’m honored to have led the rebranding and am thrilled to serve as PakEnergy’s CMO.”ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PakEnergy, a leading provider of SaaS business automation technology for the energy sector, today announced it has appointed Meredith Clements Roth as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Roth, reporting directly to CEO Brent Rhymes, will be responsible for building the company’s marketing automation and lead-generation system, as well as corporate communications, advertising and media relations. Roth already has delivered PakEnergy’s corporate rebrand, which includes a new company name, logo and messaging. PakEnergy, LLC is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by middle-market private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.
— Meredith Clements Roth, CMO, PakEnergy
“Our C-Suite needed a skilled leader who not only could rebuild our entire marketing infrastructure but also had the creative chops to reimagine PakEnergy’s overall brand—Meredith Roth fulfills that mandate, and more,” said Rhymes. “Since assuming the CMO role in April, Meredith already has done more for the company’s marketing performance than the last three years combined.”
“PakEnergy—America’s independent, upstream, and midstream software company—is set to dominate business automation in the energy sector. Full-funnel marketing, revenue generation, and every facet of digital marketing will be deployed to ensure PakEnergy meets that mandate,” said Roth. “A Nobel Laureate gathering in Petra, Jordan; a wind energy NGO launched at Davos by Vestas, Bloomberg, WWF, and hosted by Tina Brown; and serving as Nasdaq liaison taking a private tech company through its IPO and multi-year 58% CAGR run, all are career milestones I’m proud of. But this moment to help PakEnergy realize its market-leader potential is an exhilarating opportunity. I’m honored to have led the rebranding and am thrilled to serve as PakEnergy’s CMO.”
Roth’s career started at IBM when recruited to the company’s prestigious Co-Op program while in college. After that there were stints at Philips Electronics, GE, Ogilvy, Edelman and an array of tech companies including Magnet Interactive, KnowledgeStorm/TechTarget, Cloud ID and Zimbra, as well as years serving as an on-air news commentator.
Based in New York City and Florida, Roth is a Columbia University CMO Program participant, news junkie, and avid runner.
About PakEnergy
PakEnergy, LLC offers best-of-breed, cloud-based business automation software for independent oil & gas upstream and midstream companies, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and accounting firms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered Abilene, Texas, PakEnergy serves over 2,000 customers primarily in North America. With its staff of experienced software developers and oil & gas accounting professionals, PakEnergy automates the most complex business processes, reduces operating costs, saves time, and increases profitability while providing customers with the reporting, analytics and decision support systems that were once exclusive to the major integrated oil companies. Land | Production | Accounting | Transportation. The Pak Has Your Back! For more information and demos, please visit PakEnergy.com.
About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.
