PakEnergy Shines as New Name and Brand for WolfePak Software
Land, Production, Accounting, Transportation, we deliver end-to-end solutions to meet every customer need. Our PakEnergy name & logo reflect our energized determination to dominate business automation”ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PakEnergy, a leading provider of business automation technology for independent oil & gas upstream and midstream companies, introduced today its new name and logo to replace “WolfePak.” The name carries forward the company’s beloved “Pak,” a term of belonging for all employees, customers and partners, and the company’s “Pak” of best-of-breed software solutions. The PakEnergy star signifies energy, patriotism, and the Lone Star State of Texas, with brand colors of blue skies and denim, and a nod to the software-maker’s storied history. PakEnergy, LLC is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by middle-market private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.
“PakEnergy—America’s independent, upstream, and midstream software company—is on a mission to provide cloud-based software that automates business processes and the flow of information from the oilfield, through the back-office and between partners, owners, vendors and investors,” said PakEnergy CEO Brent Rhymes. “Land, Production, Accounting, Transportation, we deliver end-to-end solutions to meet every customer need, and our reimagined PakEnergy name and logo reflect our energized determination to dominate business automation for oil & gas, and beyond.”
• Oil & Gas Accounting: Providing always-on access to mission-critical processes, data and reporting, WolfePak ERP Anywhere Powered by PakEnergy is the industry’s most comprehensive Oil & Gas Accounting system for independent upstream and midstream companies
• Land Management: Built by land experts for land experts, LandVantage Powered by PakEnergy automates the management of oilfield leases. Land Managers, Lease Analysts, Division Order Analysts, Owner Relations Agents and GIS Specialists rely upon the speed, efficiency and know-how delivered only by LandVantage
• Production Management: A gift to field operations, Scout Powered by PakEnergy automates the collection and comprehensive reporting of product data from field pumpers via a mobile app as well as SCADA systems, delivering insights on production and identifying opportunities to improve production while reducing costs
• Trucking Fleet Management: Cloud-based and fully integrated, Welltrax Powered by PakEnergy is the leader in Mobile Truck Ticketing and Dispatch solutions that automate trucking operations for bulk transporters, who can streamline operations, lower operating costs and increase profits, all for less than 1% of revenue. Welltrax is configurable for Crude Oil, Waste and Production Water, Bulk Diesel, LPG, NGL, Sand, Chemicals, Food and Dairy, Asphalt, and Aggregate haulers
• Document Management: On-prem and Cloud, DocVue Powered by PakEnergy is the industry leader in document management and workflow solutions, digitizing and automating all business processes including intelligent capture of oilfield documentation, automated distribution through approval processes, and easy and secure electronic access to a centralized repository for lease records, contracts, AFEs, invoices and other critical documents
"PakEnergy’s rebrand is the inaugural project of newly-named Chief Marketing Officer, Meredith Roth. “PakEnergy is the OG of O&G,” said Roth. “Now is the right time for brand transformation that lets our products, services and entire team shine. Welcome to the Pak!”
About PakEnergy
PakEnergy, LLC offers best-of-breed, cloud-based business automation software for independent oil & gas upstream and midstream companies, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and accounting firms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered Abilene, Texas, PakEnergy serves over 2,000 customers primarily in North America. With its staff of experienced software developers and oil & gas accounting professionals, PakEnergy automates the most complex business processes, reduces operating costs, saves time, and increases profitability while providing customers with the reporting, analytics and decision support systems that were once exclusive to the major integrated oil companies. Land | Production | Accounting | Transportation. The Pak Has Your Back! For more information and demos, please visit PakEnergy.com.
About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.
