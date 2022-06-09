GEN JAMES MCCONVILLE & SMA MICHAEL GRINSTON TO CELEBRATE ARMY BIRTHDAY ON YOUR NEXT MISSION PODCAST ON JUNE 14, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMA MICHAEL A. GRINSTON, 16th SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY, TO CELEBRATE THE ARMY’S 247TH BIRTHDAY WITH JACK L. TILLEY, 12th SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY, RETIRED, ON HIS YOUR NEXT MISSION™ LIVE VIDEO PODCAST ON TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022
12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley Hosts Your Next Mission™ Video Podcast - A Top-Ranked Podcast Series that Support Veterans, Service Members, and their Families Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life
In celebration of the Army’s 247th Birthday, GEN James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the Army, and SMA Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, join American Freedom Foundation's Your Next Mission™ video podcast streaming LIVE with host 12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:15am PDT/12:15pm CDT/1:15pm EDT. During the live stream, host SMA Tilley will talk with his guests about their shared experiences that shaped their lives as well as the meaning of the Army Birthday and Army priorities.
You can watch the video podcast at https://www.facebook.com/AFFYourNextMission
Your Next Mission™ podcast was recently listed by Feedspot as the #1 "Best Military Podcasts on the Planet." Feedspot's Top 10 Military podcasts are ranked by traffic rank, social media followers, domain authority, and freshness.
The mission of Your Next Mission™ is to help our Veterans and families write the next chapter of their lives and to make a real impact in the lives of those who have served our country.
Your Next Mission™ provides digital and online content, resources, and support to Veterans, transitioning service members, and their families. It offers guidance and insight by creating opportunities by which they can receive assistance transitioning from military to civilian life. Your Next Mission™ will help turn their military experience into a tactical advantage in the civilian world.
For more information, please email us at SMATilley@yournextmission.org or call (844) 424-1134 or visit www.YourNextMission.org.
Dedicated sponsors include American Freedom Foundation, Cavalry Agency, Navy Federal Credit Union, Purdue University Global, and Veterans United Home Loans.
About American Freedom Foundation
In return for their service and sacrifices made for our country, the American Freedom Foundation, founded in 2004, believes Veterans, military service members, and their families are deserving of support that empowers and enables them to lead confident and productive lives. AFF serves and supports them by creating awareness and building support for their service, sacrifice, and needs through partnerships with military-focused organizations and always will be relentlessly driven to better the lives of these heroes and their families. Throughout its short history, the American Freedom Foundation has made grants of approximately $1.2 million to more than 30 military organizations and awarded over 1,200 full and partial scholarships to military spouses and their dependents in 50 states and 8 countries through the AFF/Purdue University Global Military Scholarship program valued more than $9.2 million. Through the AFF national Veterans employment initiative program, Your Next Mission™ (formerly Warriors To The Workforce,) thousands of Veterans have been connected to hundreds of participating companies for employment opportunities. Please reach out to us at https://americanfreedomfoundation.org
About Jack L. Tilley, 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, Retired
A native of Vancouver, Washington, Tilley was sworn in as the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army on June 23, 2000, and served until January 15, 2004. A career soldier, he had held many leadership positions within the Department of the Army and Unified Command environments.
As Sergeant Major of the Army, Tilley served as the Army Chief of Staff's personal advisor on all enlisted-related matters, particularly in areas affecting Soldier training and quality of life. He devoted most of his time to traveling throughout the Army observing training and talking to soldiers and their families. He sits on a wide variety of councils and boards that make decisions affecting enlisted soldiers and their families and is routinely invited to testify before Congress.
A Vietnam War Veteran, SMA Tilley has held a variety of important leadership positions throughout his 36-year career including tank commander, section leader, drill sergeant, platoon sergeant, senior instructor, operations sergeant, first sergeant, and command sergeant major. His military education includes the First Sergeants Course and the Sergeants Major Academy.
Among his numerous awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star with V Device, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals.
After retirement, SMA Tilley has continued his advocacy for all service members and their families. He is co-founder of the American Freedom Foundation, a 501(c) 3 public benefit corporation organized to honor, serve, and support our Veterans and the families of America's armed forces and raise money and awareness through partnerships with military-focused organizations.
SMA Tilley has also become a successful management consultant, working with top Fortune 500 companies on a variety of projects and programs that are unique to the military community. He is President/CEO of JTilley Inc., founded in 2005. Co-founder of Pinnacle Five, LLC, a marketing, consulting, and contracting company, crafted with members who held the senior enlisted position within the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
A well sought-after public speaker, whose primary topic raises the public consciousness in support of military service members and Veterans. SMA Tilley is currently Senior Vice President for Leadership Development with NewDay USA, a senior advisor to the American Security Council Foundation, and a member of Mission Readiness: Military Leaders for Kids. He is also the author of his book “A Soldier’s Life.”
