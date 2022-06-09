Best-Selling Children’s Book Author to Build Library for Underprivileged Kids in Sub Saharan Africa
Laura Numeroff Partners with Nonprofit, Village Book Builders, to Bring Access to Books to Students in Malawi
I was very fortunate growing up to be able to go to the library every week. It’s heartbreaking to know that some kids don’t have access to any books.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-favorite author Laura Numeroff is extending her impact on the lives of children; she is building a library for the children of a small village on the outskirts of Lilongwe, Malawi. With under 100 books currently in the village school and with books difficult to obtain, these children live in what is commonly known as a “book desert.” Thanks to Numeroff though, that is all about to change.
— Laura Numeroff
Along with the help of US-based nonprofit Village Book Builders, Numeroff is building a library for the Biwi school that will open with over 1000 books, 10 computers and the non-profit’s online mentoring program. In an area of the world where electricity and internet connectivity are still considered a luxury, the library will also come complete with those modern conveniences. Like all Village Book libraries, Biwi’s new library will serve as a safe place for children in the community to gather together, learn, and imagine great things. The library will serve approximately 1,200 children in the community.
Numeroff first connected with Village Book Builders earlier this year when she participated in the nonprofit’s Author of the Month program, which aims at inspiring a love of reading in children. While Numeroff is frequently a guest reader in classrooms around the world, this was her first time reading to students in Africa. In a makeshift “library” she read to the students at Biwi such classics as, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” and “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake.” Following the reading, the Biwi students had the pleasure of speaking with Numeroff and instantly connected with her fun-loving nature.
Fast-forward 4 weeks and now those students in Malawi who sat in a makeshift “library,” are now going to have their own library built by Village Book Builders and generously donated by Numeroff. “I was very fortunate growing up to be able to go to the library every week,” says Numeroff. “It’s heartbreaking to know that some kids don’t have access to any books. I’m beyond honored to team up with Village Book Builders to bring books to these incredible kids!" The library will be dedicated to Numeroff’s parents William and Florence, who encouraged and supported Numeroff’s passion for writing and illustrating growing up. And it is that gift which Numeroff’s parents bestowed upon her, which could now make all the difference to these children in Malawi and allow them to ultimately break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
To learn more about Village Book Builders and their Author of the Month series please visit: www.villagebookbuilders.org
About Village Book Builders
Village Book Builders is a US-based 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that builds and operates libraries for children in low-income areas of the world with the intent of reducing poverty through education. Since founded in 2015, the organization has built 17 libraries in 10 different countries. Village Book Builders receives funding for their educational initiatives through their socially responsible partnerships with corporations.
Julie Arko
Village Book Builders
julie.arko@villagebookbuilders.org