US Non-Profit and Nike Germany Join Forces to Mentor Students in Africa, Supporting Ukraine in Process

Indeed, these experiences will stick with the students for a lifetime. We will not be surprised when one day we hear a student say ‘that Nike session changed everything.’”UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the month of March, Germany’s Nike office partnered with US-based non-profit, Village Book Builders, as part of their Key Sports Initiative: Give Your Best. Through this program, roughly 20 employees from Nike met virtually with students from the non-profits libraries in Ghana, Uganda, and Malawi.
In assembly-style virtual meetings, employees shared the way that sports can help to teach broader life lessons, leading to great things. They also talked about staying motivated, looking to the future and having big dreams. The mission of Village Book is to empower disadvantaged youth to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing them with the educational resources and emotional support they need for future success. As Village Book’s Chief Operating Officer explained “Our hope is for these students to be inspired, gain confidence, and grow to be the future. Working with Nike on their Key Sports Initiative seemed like the perfect synergy. "
Through partnerships like this one with Nike, students of Village Book libraries gain access to individuals and a world that they would not otherwise know. Village Book librarian, Patience Slungwe Khembo remarked, “Indeed, these experiences will stick with the students for a lifetime. We will not be surprised when one day we hear a student say ‘that Nike session changed everything.’”
By donating their time to volunteer as they did with Village Book, Nike would normally give back with a monetary donation to the non-profit. In this case, however, Nike and Village Book Builders decided that the money from this partnership would go to "Disaster Relief Ukraine-Russia Crisis'' through the International Rescue Committee. Nike has been working alongside this organization and wanted to further their impact. Village Book Builders gladly took advantage of the opportunity to help with what is currently happening in Ukraine through their partnership with Nike.
Other