Single Source Solutions: Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen Launches Wildcat Equipment Brokerage (WEB) Division
Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen has mobilized its industry relationships towards offering its customers a single source solution to procurement.
The vision of Wildcat Equipment Brokerage (WEB) is to fill procurement gaps for our clients, which allows them to be more efficient and cost effective.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to global “Supply Chain Issues” that have affected many industries since 2020, Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen (eNGines-LPG) has mobilized and deployed its industry relationships towards the goal of offering its customers a single source solution to procurement of power generation and power distribution products outside the current Wildcat generator menu.
— Wildcat President Matthew Roeser
The launch of the Wildcat Equipment Brokerage (WEB) division of the company gives both commercial and government customers an ally and resource to aid them procuring equipment such as larger KW generators, industrial batteries, UPS systems, solar power products, wind power products, compressors, pumps, and even power distribution cable.
“The vision of Wildcat Equipment Brokerage (WEB) is to fill procurement gaps for our clients, which allows them to be more efficient and cost effective. Our company designs and manufactures commercial grade generators right here in the USA, but when a client has a specific need outside of our current Wildcat Power Gen offering or needs ancillary or complimentary products to complete their project, the WEB division is ready to advise and source. We want our relationships to be extended to our clients so that no one has to suffer unnecessarily from supply chain issues,” says President Matthew Roeser.
About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen
Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.
Learn more at: www.WildcatPowerGen.com
Sammy Haggar
Engines LPG LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen
+1 602-741-7711
sammy.haggar@wildcatpowergen.com
