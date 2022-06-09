Openforce’s New IC Insure Product Wins Multiple Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®
Company’s unique Insurtech offering recognized with wins across innovation, emerging technology and insurance categories
To receive multiple awards for our IC Insure product is continued validation of what we are doing in the market.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, today announced that its IC Insure technology offering has won three Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards. IC Insure was awarded wins in the Technical Innovation of the Year, in the Emerging Technology and in the Insurance Solution categories.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
IC Insure was praised by judges for its innovation in streamlining the complex process of insuring independent contractors. One judge stated, “IC Insure’s ability to change how insurance brokers and agents manage insurance policies and exposures, including usage-based insurance, with their independent contractor insureds was impressive. Openforce’s end-to-end technology platform simplifies and streamlines the insurance administration process, offering insurance brokers and agents one platform to manage their tasks. The highlighted details, including the platform’s growth to over 5,000 insureds, were remarkable. “
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations– public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.
“We are very excited to have been recognized multiple times by the American Business Awards for our new IC Insure offering. There is a real need to service the gig economy as it grows and requires insurance products that make sense,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “To receive multiple awards for our IC Insure product is continued validation of what we are doing in the market.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
