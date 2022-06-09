Building begins on first homes at Riverina Gold Coast with Stage One construction now complete and land titles settled
First homes for premier riverfront estate Riverina Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, are taking shape with limited house blocks remaining on the market.
Riverina Gold Coast presents a rare opportunity to build a brand new home in a prime location.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building has commenced on the first homes for Riverina Gold Coast Estate now that construction on Stage One is complete, with titles being settled on all 26 house lots.
— Riverina Gold Coast Sales Manager Louka Vitale of ProjX Group
The first homes currently under construction at Riverina Gold Coast are forecast for completion in October and work has also begun on the Riverina Display Village designated for Stage One.
Riverina Gold Coast is a 180-lot masterplan estate being developed by leading residential lifestyle developer Pointcorp on a perfectly-positioned 17ha riverfront property at Carrara just 10 minutes from Gold Coast’s popular beaches.
Stage One of Riverina Gold Coast Estate, consisting of 26 lots sized from 280sqm to 500sqm, sold out quickly to purchasers eager to build their new dream home in a prime location within a masterplanned community that features exceptional resort amenities and direct access to the river.
To be developed over four stages, Riverina Gold Coast Estate offers a variety of house lots ranging in size up to 740sqm, with the estate’s average lot price being $600,000 and premium riverfront lots in Stage Four fetching upwards of $1million.
All four stages of Riverina Gold Coast have now been released to the market, with only a small number of house blocks with river and lake frontage remaining.
Construction on the 66-lot Stage Two is underway and forecast for completion in August, while Stages Three and Four with a combined 88 lots are expected to be finished in early 2023.
Managing the sales of Riverina Gold Coast, Louka Vitale of ProjX Group, said construction on the estate was progressing well and the first buyers of land in Stage One were excited to see building already beginning on their new dream homes.
He said construction had also started on the Riverina Gold Coast Display Village that would further assist the sales team to showcase the “exceptional” masterplanned residential community and its prime location.
“The quality of the Riverina estate and its location have resulted in strong inquiry and sales since we launched the development, with all 92 house lots in the first two stages selling within months of being released to the market,” Mr Vitale said.
“That’s half the estate sold within a few months of launching the estate, which clearly demonstrates that Riverina presents a rare opportunity to build a brand new home in a prime location.
“The strong sales result can also be attributed to Riverina being one of the last masterplanned residential communities planned for the central Gold Coast area, and the fact there is limited land available for sale in central Gold Coast.
“Most of the lots in Stage One and Stage Two at Riverina sold to Gold Coast locals, with a handful of buyers coming from Brisbane and regional Queensland.
“Only a handful of the 88 lots across stages three and four are still on the market and we are urging locals to act quickly to avoid missing out. Considering the limited housing land available on the Gold Coast, these premium lots will not remain available for long.
“Now that building has begun on the estate’s first homes, we are starting to see Riverina take shape and soon it will be home to 180 new households that will be part of a vibrant new Gold Coast neighbourhood.”
Riverina Gold Coast Estate’s impressive masterplan features 430m of river frontage, a 2.8ha central lake, resort-style amenities and open green spaces at its prime location on the river at Carrara, close to beaches and all the essential community infrastructure.
An expansive range of luxury lifestyle facilities will be incorporated throughout Riverina, including a 26-berth marina on the river and a state-of-the-art private residents club overlooking a central feature lake with a cinema, café, library and gymnasium, plus a 25m swimming pool and children’s playground.
Riverina Gold Coast enables land purchasers to build substantial, quality homes befitting of the prime coastal riverfront location and with building covenants in place, residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing the security of building controls will maintain the quality of homes.
Potential buyers are invited to visit the land sales display suite at the Riverina Gold Coast development site at 74 Riverview Road, Carrara, to speak with an agent and get an idea of what the estate will look like once the development is complete.
Riverina Gold Coast is conveniently located just 1km from the Pacific Motorway for quick access to the north or south, with Gold Coast Airport just a 30 minute drive, 13 minutes to Robina Town Centre and Brisbane City less than an hour away.
For sales information and to make an appointment to visit the Riverina Gold Coast Land Sales Display Suite, phone ProjX Group on 1800 955 945 or visit www.riverinabypointcorp.com.au.
Louise Carroll
Louise Carroll Marketing
email us here