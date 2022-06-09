Submit Release
Ten to Life, Wild Covid Delirium Tales

Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Publication of Ten to Life, Delirium Tales of a Covid-19 Survivor, by Mike Joyner

MCGRAW, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Covid-19 journey into the abyss, a recollecting of Covid delirium, hallucinations from the far reaches of the mind created from what we consciously and subconsciously record of our five senses. Forty days were spent in four hospitals from Syracuse, NY, to Sayre, PA, the author was intubated eighteen days, sedated in an induced coma. Facing a ten percent chance of surviving it, he found himself in the fight for his life.

The author conveys the intensity of how Covid delirium magnifies our most primitive basil emotions. It is nearly paralyzing when fear, anger, regret, sense of loss is experienced during the delirium.

Joyner explained his reason for writing about his experience. “I hope to reach the families who are mired in anguish as their loved ones suffer, and I hope that my testimony and recollection of my experience provides some measure of comfort as we extend ourselves in solidarity. It is a bare and honest account of my Covid delirium. My perceived lifetimes jumped back and forth, yet I felt no disconnect. At no time while sedated did I question all that I experienced to be anything but real. Everything was in place no matter how fantastic or bizarre it may have appeared.”

The paperback book is available now on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B31S3CCT/

The Kindle book is now available for pre order (release -6/13) on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B3LP45XD

Theardcover version will be released mid-July and will also be available on Amazon.

Joyner can be made available for media requests by emailing: info@joynerourdoormedia.com

For more information on the author visit his personal website: www.mikejoyner.com

Mike Joyner
Joyner Outdoor Media
+1 607-745-6412
