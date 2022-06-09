Submit Release
Trade Show: Exponor 2022Jun13

StartJune 13, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndJune 16, 2022 MSTAll day event

Would you like to expand to international markets?

Join Exponor 2022 in Chile. The event takes place June 13 – 16, 2022 in Antofagasta, Chile, and provides mining and alternative energy businesses the opportunity to connect with Chilean and regional businesses that can increase their growth in the market. 

Idaho Commerce is providing the opportunity for four Idaho mining businesses and energy companies to participate by covering 100% of booth costs and some travel costs. 

The event will open doors to a prime international mining, alternative energy and industrial market and allow for companies to create or strengthen international relationships to gain a deeper understanding of strategic Latin and South American industries. 

This is a STEP-funded opportunity. 

Questions? Contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce. 

Applications open March 7 and will close April 22. 

