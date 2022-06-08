ICC Authorizes Bridge Reconstruction Near Metropolis

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 8 - On May 12th, the Illinois Commerce Commission granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement requiring the Massac County Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company's track near Metropolis. The existing timber bridge will be replaced with a 3-span concrete bridge.





The estimated cost to construct the new bridge is $1,203,607. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 80% of the cost to construct the new bridge, not to exceed $962,886. The County will pay all remaining construction costs as well as all future costs to maintain the new bridge.





"Keeping the public safe near and around trains is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important bridge reconstruction project to move forward," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





The work is expected to be completed within three years of the Order Date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2063 in Docket No. T22-0048 click here







