ICC Authorizes Bridge Reconstruction Near Metropolis

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 8 - On May 12th, the Illinois Commerce Commission granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement requiring the Massac County Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company's track near Metropolis. The existing timber bridge will be replaced with a 3-span concrete bridge.
The estimated cost to construct the new bridge is $1,203,607. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 80% of the cost to construct the new bridge, not to exceed $962,886. The County will pay all remaining construction costs as well as all future costs to maintain the new bridge.
"Keeping the public safe near and around trains is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important bridge reconstruction project to move forward," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
The work is expected to be completed within three years of the Order Date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2063 in Docket No. T22-0048 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
You just read:
ICC Authorizes Bridge Reconstruction Near Metropolis
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.