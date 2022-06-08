Submit Release
ICC Authorizes $2.5 Million for Bridge Rehabilitation Project Near Galesburg

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 8 - On May 12, 2022, the Illinois Commerce Commission authorized the use of $2.5 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund, part of Governor JB Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Bill, to assist Knox County pay for the rehabilitation of a grade separation structure near Galesburg.


The Highway Department will perform heavy rehabilitation work with no structural footprint change to the existing structure carrying County Highway 10/Thirwell Road over the BNSF Railway Company's rail yard property and tracks.


The estimated cost of the project is $2,778,000. The MMTBF will be utilized to reimburse the County an amount not to exceed $2,500,000. These funds have been appropriated to IDOT from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund for grade crossing protection or grade separation projects throughout Illinois as ordered by the ICC.


Knox County will be responsible for all remaining initial costs for the proposed improvements and must provide the Commission with progress reports every six months until the project is completed.


"The ICC is committed to protecting motorists, pedestrians and railroad employees near and around railroad tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Using Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Funds enables this much-needed public safety project to move forward."


Copies of the Stipulated Agreement 2194 for Docket No. T22-0047 can be found on the ICC website here.

