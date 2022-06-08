ICC Approves Clinton County Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements

ILLINOIS, June 8 - Springfield, Illinois - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to advance two highway-rail crossing improvements projects in Clinton County. The Agreement requires the BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) to install automatic warning devices at the Brink Road and the Felton Road grade crossings both located in Meridian Township, Clinton County. Meridian Township is required to improve the existing highway approach grades at both crossings.
The estimated cost to install the new automatic devices is $453,919. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay up to 95% in an amount not to exceed $431,221. BNFS will pay all remaining installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices. Meridian Township is responsible for all construction and future maintenance costs for the improved roadway approaches outside of the two feet from the nearest rail on each side of the crossing.
"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employee safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2155 in Docket No. T22-0045 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
