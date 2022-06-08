House Bill 2024 Printer's Number 3018
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for mental health instruction study.
