Company Charged, Fined $85,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, June 8 - Released on June 8, 2022

On May 30, 2022, Chupa Trucking & Excavating Ltd. pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court to violating one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety or workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the company was fined $60,714.28, along with a surcharge of $24,285.72, for a total amount of $85,000.

The violation stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on April 15, 2020 near Tisdale. A worker sustained serious injuries after falling into a closing gravel trailer dump gate.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate CrowleyLabour Relations and Workplace SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-3370Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca