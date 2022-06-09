LOCAL TEEN BECOMES THE FIRST FEMALE EAGLE SCOUT FROM KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Dahlia Alanis, Eagle Scout

Several speakers at Dahlia Alanis’ recent Eagle Scout Ceremony credited her for breaking the “glass tent” for other girls in the Boy Scouts.

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Dahlia is the eighth female to earn the Eagle Scout award from the Three Harbors Council, encompassing Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee Counties, she is the first to earn the Eagle Scout award in Kenosha and the first female Native American Eagle Scout from the Council. Dahlia an enrolled member of the Sicangu, or Rosebud Sioux, tribe in South Dakota.

Girls were eligible to join the Boy Scouts on February 1, 2019. That meant older girls, interested in earning gf the Eagle Scout award had a shortened and compressed timetable to do so.

Dahlia Alanis is a member of Scout Troop 505 in Kenosha, WI. She passed her Eagle Scout Board of Review in February 2022, and her ceremony was held on May 25, 2022. Dahlia held a number of leadership positions including Librarian, Historian, Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol.

She earned 21 merit badges and for her Eagle Scout project, Dahlia built three movable greenhouse planting boxes for Heritage Farmstead Programs part of Hawthorn Hallow organization. The planting boxes will be used for children to learn farm to table in food education and to make healthier food choices.

When it was suggested that Dahlia was following in the footsteps of her twin brother Diego, who earned his Eagle Scout award last year, Dahlia commented, “I am making my own trail for the next generation of girls to come.” Her scoutmaster, Marie Mentink-Lindquist pointed out that Dahlia’s journey to become an Eagle Scout was not easy especially starting at age 15 and during a pandemic.

“Dahlia quickly grasped that the skills and knowledge taught in scouting are about the lessons of life. She has demonstrated character and fortitude in the little things as well as the big things and has devoted her efforts to causes greater than herself. As she became an Eagle Scout, I watched her grow in confidence and find her inner voice. Dahlia is an amazing leader with a very bright future; I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Several dignitaries were invited to attend the ceremony, including State Senator Robert Wirch, State Representative Thaddeus McGuire and Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher G. Bigley, who presented Dahlia with certificates for her achievement. In addition, Amy Hernandez Maack sang a Native American Honor Song for Dahlia and Skip Twardosz, a Potawatomi Elder shared a blessing at the end. In addition, following their Lakota tradition, Dahlia presented several individuals with traditional gifts in appreciation for their help along the way.

“Dahlia’s rich Native American heritage was beautifully woven throughout her Eagle Scout Court of Honor. Colorful gifts of tapestry, song and story enriched her ceremony and spoke volumes about her journey to Eagle,” commented Mary Kveton, former Three Harbors Council-Red Arrow District Executive.

Austin Gulbrandson, Red Arrow District Executive co presented with Kveton, shared "Dahlia Alanis is a prime example of an Eagle Scout – someone who willingly faces challenges and comes out a better individual with a stronger body, mind, and spirit. She is an inspiration for all young people, of all genders and background. Truly, Dahlia has shattered the glass ceiling.”

Dahlia Alanis is a senior at Indian Trail high school in Kenosha, WI. She is the daughter of Isidro and Yolanda Alanis.