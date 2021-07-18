Five Eagle Scout Awards to be Presented

Diego Martin Alanis, Blake Anthony Brodjeski, Maxwell Louis Lindquist, Devin Alan Mooney, and Adam Joseph Svatek have earned the Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award.

Diego Martin Alanis, Blake Anthony Brodjeski, Maxwell Louis Lindquist, Devin Alan Mooney, and Adam Joseph Svatek have earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award.

All five are members of Troop 505, Red Arrow District, Three Harbors Council, Milwaukee, WI. Alanis, Brodjeski, Lindquist, Mooney and Svatek are of only approximately 8 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Jon Svatek.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church, or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle.

Alanis chose to build a wigwam, hide stand and sign for Hawthorn Hollow in Somers, WI with the help of Potawotomi tribal elder Skip Twardz. Brodjeski chose to build an informational kiosk with benches for the Heritage Farm a subsidiary of Hawthorn Hollow in Somers, WI. Lindquist chose to build Wisteria arbor to grow grapes at the Grden of Eatin'. Garden of Eatin' is a community garden that provides food for the Shalom Center and the neighborhood families in Kenosha, WI. Mooney chose to build a Scent Detection Wall for Rettungs-Haus Shepherds. Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based German Shepherd Breed Specific Rescue. The wall is atraining aid in scent detection training for canines. Svatek chose to build an information kiosk for Hawthorn Hollow in Somers, WI.

All five boys were led by either Ken Walton or Marie Lindquist as their Eagle Coach.

Diego Alanis is a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha and is active in the American Indian Science Scholar program in Milwaukee and attends Indian Trail High School, where he is an incoming senior. Diego attained 36 merit badges and attained Gold, Bronze and Silver palms in Scouting. Diego is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts Lodge #636 of Three Harbors Council, where he served two years as Lodge Financial Officer and recently Historian in administration and was awarded the Vigil, the highest honor in Order of the Arrow. Diego's project won Eagle Project of the Year for 2020 for Three Harbors Council, Milwaukee, WI. Diego accumulated over 200 service hours since a freshman in high school. Diego enjoyed Philmont in 2019 a high-adventure camp in Cimarron, NM.

Diego Alanis is the son of Isidro M and Yolanda R Alanis.

Blake Brodjeski is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He plans to study Electrical Engineering with the intent of working in aerospace design. Blake is currently employed with Colbert Packaging in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He is currently completing a job apprenticeship in the field of structural design. Blake received his Eagle Scout rank in May 2020. He received the Youth as Resource Grant as well as donations from Lowe’s, Home Depot and Costco to complete his project. Blake attended Seabase High Adventure in Key West, Florida in the summer of 2019. He attended Tesomas Scout Camp at in Rhinelander, Wisconsin for 7 consecutive years. Blake is a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was an altar server for many years. He earned the Pope Pius XII Religious Emblem in 2020.

Blake is a recent graduate of Lakeview Technical Academy in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Blake received an Academic Distinction and earned dual credit from UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College. He earned a distinction for volunteering for 100 hours of community service. He participated in Board Game Club, Science Olympiad, SumoBot, Jazz Band, Symphonic Band, Marching Band, Youth Apprenticeship, Golf (9-12), Volleyball (9) and the National Honors Society. Blake is a recent recipient of the Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship in which he described the impact of losing his infant brother to Leukemia. Blake is also a recipient of a Merit Scholarship at UW-Platteville. Blake Brodjeski is the son of Dennis & Mary Ann Brodjeski.

Maxwell Lindquist is currently attending Carthage College, and will be starting his second year in the fall of 2021. He is majoring in Business Finance with minors in Economics and History. While his freshman year proved difficult due to the pandemic, he was still able to make the Dean's list. He is employed at Meijer Warehouse for the summer. Max is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts. Max served as Senior Patrol Leader and enjoyed many summers in Tesomas.

Maxwell Lindquist is the son of Blair and Jane Lindquist.

Devin Mooney is a student at Gateway Technical College going into his second year. Devin is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Devin played football for Tremper high school as a lineman. Devin will be getting his Associates's Degree in Diesel Equipment Mechanic Technology. After Devin gets his degree he will then take the classes to become a firefighter and also work on the fire engines. Devin currently works at Meijer as a nighttime lead in the Deli Department. Devin has accumulated over 100 hours of community service.

Devin Mooney is the son of William and Jennifer Mooney.

Adam Svatek completed his freshmen year at the UW Madison. He is a mechanical engineer student, accepted into the College of Engineering as a freshman. He is employed in a tooling lab at the university. He attended Lakeview Technical Academy. He was inducted in the National Honor Society, was a member of Skills USA, Ski Club and sailing. He participated in the Super Mileage Vehicle club at Lakeview, building and racing cars in Wisconsin and Illinois. He's raced at Road America and Autobahn. He completed the youth apprenticeship program through Lakeview with Toolmation, working on CNC machines. Adam served as Senior Patrol Leader and enjoyed Philmont while in Scouts.

Adam Svatek is the son of Jon and Laura Svatek.

All five scouts will be recognized in ceremonies at their chartered organization site of First Presbyterian Church 1803 83rd St, Kenosha, WI on August 11, 2021 at 6pm.