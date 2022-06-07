From Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon

AZERBAIJAN, June 7 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

Celebrating the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day gives me a good opportunity to send you my sincere congratulations.

Along with congratulations, I extend my wishes for prosperity and peace to you, and the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Paul Biya

President of the Republic of Cameroon