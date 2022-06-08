The 9th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration Gifts Dads with Active On-Demand Workouts and Healthy Recipes
Instant gratification and online interfacing have become our newfangled way of life. We adjusted "Fit Fathers Day" to offer families an enriching workout any time they desire”UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is Men's Health Month and the perfect time to take your health and fitness goals to new heights. With "Fit Fathers Day" becoming an annual tradition for families in the Washington, DC area, we are now presenting the opportunity to inspire our healthy movement globally by introducing an accessible On-Demand platform.
— Kimatni Rawlins, Fitfathers Foundation
After hosting a successful hybrid model of in-person and simulcasted online activities last year, the 9th Annual "Fit Fathers Day" Celebration returns with energetic and motivational workouts in an On-Demand format available on Father's Day Weekend. The free wellness experience will focus on fitness sets, healthy eating resources, and content that encourages positive lifestyle habits. Available at FitFathersDay.com, expect four unique workouts from three elite Fit Fathers trainers.
"The pandemic has changed how we access information and interact with others," stated Fit Fathers founder Kimatni Rawlins. "Instant gratification and online interfacing have become our newfangled way of life. Therefore, we adjusted "Fit Fathers Day" to offer families an enriching workout any time they desire and anyplace they choose."
Of course, we understand how demanding work and personal life can be and the obligations necessary for fatherhood. But no worries as this virtual event is a reset to attain your fitness and wellness aspirations at the touch of your keyboard. The Fit Fathers team hopes to ignite households with uplifting inspiration towards making their communities healthier.
This year, "Fit Fathers Day" will feature a Glute Camp by Fitness & Health Expert SoFITfia; Dynamic Boxing Fundamentals from Coach T of the Hard Training Club; and both Full Body HIIT and a Core Workout with Michaelangelo Bance, a 17-year Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Sports Nutritionist.
Presented by General Motors' GMC truck and SUV brand, the 9th Annual "Fit Fathers Day" Celebration is hosted by Nutrition and Fitness Technician and Vegan Lifestyle Coach Kimatni D. Rawlins. Additional sponsors and community partners include Men's Health Network, Bose, Michelin, Meatless Monday, Turtle Wax, and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
The goal is to continue eating clean, staying active, and energizing your life. Participants can access the workouts on Father's Day Weekend and any subsequent times by visiting www.FitFathersDay.com. Fathers, lead by example so your child becomes the example.
The Fit Fathers Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that educates families on overall wellness. Fit Fathers informs men with strategies for eating whole, nutritional foods, and incorporating stimulating activity in their daily regimen, while encouraging them to lead their families to healthier lifestyle habits. www.FitFathersDay.com
