Celebration of Life Tribute to Heal the Dance Community
Celebration of Life Tribute to Heal the Dance Community More than 100 Dancers Transitioned During the Pandemic
"Our goal is to encourage other groups around the country to heal from the COVID Pandemic by hosting Celebration of Life Tributes," said Payton. We will freely share our planning template.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than one-hundred Urban Style dancers from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Southern Maryland, and Northern Virginia, who passed during the pandemic, will be honored at a Celebration of Life dance and video tribute. The semi-formal gala takes place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, and Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Silver Spring Civic Center ballroom, One Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, MD.
— Randi Payton
The Celebration of Life Dance (CLD) is an opportunity to remember and wish farewell to fellow dancers and a chance to heal and let go through the spirit of dance. Hosted by the Celebration of Life Dance (CLD) committee, DMV Dance Club, Fit Fathers Foundation, and the Dance for Wellness group, a video tribute will recognize the lives of dancers who passed away during the COVID-19 shutdown, said Randi Payton, founder of CLD and Dance for Wellness.
Urban style partnership and line dancing have exploded throughout Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Southern Maryland, and Northern Virginia areas in the past ten (10) years. In addition, dance activities have evolved into a form of fitness and wellness, with hundreds of dance classes and activities at churches, recreation centers, senior living facilities, VFWs, ELKS lodges, and clubs.
Dancers and many other large communities share an intimate connection, even if they don’t know each other by name. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 shutdown has prevented many from visiting patients in hospitals or attending memorial services. “We are still grieving our loss and need to heal,” Payton said.
In addition, the Celebration of Life events and the campaign will help improve mental health and physical wellness to people of all ages, especially seniors and retirees, by promoting socialization activities and preventing isolation brought on by the shutdown.
The CLD research committee spent months identifying the many people who passed during the pandemic since most people were unaware of their friends who died. The video tribute provides a time to celebrate their lives.
"Our goal is to encourage other groups around the country to heal from the COVID Pandemic by hosting Celebration of Life Tributes," said Payton. We will share our organization template to help them get started.
Randi Payton
Dance for Wellness
+1 202-316-8161
email us here