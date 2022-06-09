College Settlement of Philadelphia & Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Team for Vaccination Day Saturday, June 11
The College Settlement of Philadelphia, currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of their summer camp programs, is partnering with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium this Saturday, June 11 for a Vaccination Day for children and families attending th
The College Settlement of Philadelphia is partnering with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Saturday, June 11 for a Vaccination Day in North Philadelphia.
This Saturday’s Vaccination Day runs from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon and takes place at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, located at 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue (Philadelphia, PA 19132) in North Philadelphia
All participants in this Saturday’s Vaccination Day will receive a $25-off coupon for the upcoming College Settlement Camp programs this summer, which begins on Monday, June 20 and continues through Friday, August 12.
All children participating in this summer’s upcoming College Settlement Camp programs require a physical examination and proof of vaccination to attend camp.
“This is a pro-active way to help the children and families of Philadelphia, in a community that has always been one of the most active in our College Settlement Camp programs,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “We want to offer all our campers a safe and healthy environment while still following the recommended COVID-19 protocols. Partnering with the renowned Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium for this Vaccination Day is a privilege that we are proud to offer to our College Settlement of Philadelphia community, and we hope to continue to work with them going forward.”
Founded to serve the children of Philadelphia and their families by providing a healthy outdoor, country experience in the aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the mission of College Settlement of Philadelphia and the College Settlement Camps is more vital than ever as the Philadelphia region copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For children ages 7 to 12 years old, College Settlement offers 2-week Day Camp sessions that run Monday through Friday, and campers have the opportunity to attend two 2-week sessions for a total of 4 weeks per summer. Sessions are two weeks of action-packed fun and adventure, with unforgettable experiences each day. Children will swim each day in the day camp’s beautiful, recently renovated, swimming pool, with lessons available for non-swimmers. Other fun activities include bike riding, challenge courses, sports, arts & crafts, and special occasions like “Pirate Day.” Also offered is an Overnight Camp for children ages 8 to 12, as well as Teen Adventure programs for children ages 13 and 14 years old.
College Settlement is committed to offering award-winning programs while subsidizing every child’s fee from 51 percent to 87 percent. In this manner, College Settlement Camp continues to be one of the most affordable as well as longest established camps in the Philadelphia region. Through their fundraising efforts, College Settlement offers the lowest prices for their campers’ families. College Settlement also offers camp scholarships to families requiring additional financial assistance.
Registration for this summer’s day camps and overnight camps, as well as the teen adventure program, is available through the College Settlement Camp website at http://www.collegesettlement.org.
About Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium:
The mission of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is simple. Education and Advocacy for African Americans to reduce the incidence of disease and death from coronavirus. African Americans are being diagnosed at a disproportionately higher rate than other groups and are dying from coronavirus at a higher rate than other groups. To address that need, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium was born. We have built a mobile COVID-19 testing & vaccination operation. Our goal with the mobile unit is to provide a testing and vaccination alternative that is BARRIER FREE to assist in providing protection from the coronavirus disease in our hardest-hit areas of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Additional information is available at https://blackdoctorsconsortium.com.
About College Settlement:
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group. Additional information is available at http://www.CollegeSettlement.org.
