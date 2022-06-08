Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of June 6, 2022

Coping with COVID-19 Virtual Event

I will be hosting a virtual “Coping with COVID-19” event on Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Through the event, attendees can receive help from a number of organizations in regards to rent or mortgage assistance, utility bills assistance and home weatherization. Please see the graphic below for additional details and information.

Upcoming Town Hall

I will also be hosting an in-person town hall on Saturday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, located at 2657 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO.

Social distancing will be observed during the event, and breakfast will be served. For more information or to RSVP, please email Brian.Farmer@senate.mo.gov or call 573-751-3158.

Registering to Vote Information

If you are a Kansas City resident, please visit the Kansas City Election Board website for more information on how to vote or where to register to vote. If you a resident of Jackson County, but not a Kansas City resident, please visit the Jackson County Election Board website for more information.

Place Address Hours Phone City Clerk’s Office 414 E. 12th St., 25th Floor Kansas City, MO, 64106 9am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-513-1313 Kansas City Election Board 30 W Pershing Road Lower Level Kansas City, MO, 64108 8am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-842-4820 Kansas City MO Health Department 2400 Troost Ave, Ste. 4000 Kansas City, MO, 64108 8am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-513-6008 State Building 615 E 13th St, 1st Floor Kansas City, MO, 64106 8am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-889-3193 Central Library 14 W. 10th St. Kansas City, MO, 64105 9am-9pm Mon.-Wed.; 9am-6pm Thurs.; 9am-5pm Fri.; 10am-5pm Sat.; 1pm-5pm Sun. 816-701-3433 NAACP Headquarters 1601 E 18th St., Ste. 250 Kansas City, MO, 64108 9am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-421-1191 Delta Athenaeum 900 E Linwood Blvd. Kansas City, MO, 64109 5pm-8pm every 1st Mon. of the month 5pm-9pm every 1st Tues. of the month 10am-4pm every 1st Sat. of the month 11am-4pm every 3rd Sat. of the month 816-916-1780 L.H. Bluford Branch Library 3050 Prospect Ave. Kansas City, MO, 64128 10am-8pm Mon.-Thurs.; 10 am-5pm Fri.-Sat.; 1pm-5pm Sun. 816-701-3482 Plaza Library 4801 Main St. Kansas City, MO, 64112 9am-9pm Mon.-Fri.; 10am-6 pm Sat.; 1pm-6pm Sun. 816-701-3481 Northeast Branch Library 6000 Wilson Road Kansas City, MO, 64123 9am-8pm Mon.-Thurs.; 9am-6pm Fri.; 10am-5pm Sat.; 1pm-5pm Sun. 816-701-3485 Southeast Branch Library 6242 Swope Parkway Kansas City, MO, 64130 10am-7pm Mon.-Thurs.; 10am-5pm Fri.-Sat.; 1pm-5pm Sun. 816-701-3484 Blue Ridge Branch Library 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO, 64138 9am-9pm Mon.-Thurs.; 9am-6pm Fri.; 9am-5pm Sat.; 816-761-3382 Raytown City Hall 10000 E 59th St. Raytown, MO 64133 8am-5pm Mon.-Fri. 816-737-6000 Mid-Continent Public Library 6131 Raytown Road Raytown, MO 64133 9am-6pm Fri.; 10am-6pm Sat.; 1pm-5pm Sun. 816-353-2052 Vocational Rehabilitation 8800 E 63rd St., Ste. 260 Raytown, MO 64133 8am-4:30pm Mon.-Fri. 816-743-8730

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Special License Plate

During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 189, which I was proud to sponsor. This legislation creates a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Anyone interested in supporting this Kansas City gem can apply for the license plate by following these steps:

Make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Donations can be made directly to the museum or by sending the museum a check upon submitting your application. Be sure to get a receipt for your contribution. Complete the 1716 form to apply for the specialty license plate. This form can be found at mo.gov/motor-vehicle/plates/personalized-specialty.html. When completing the form, select “other” and fill in that you are applying for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plate. Send your application, along with your $10 museum donation (or the receipt for your donation), and your $15 standard plate application fee to the museum at 1616 E. 18th St., KCMO 64108.

As of April 9, 2021, anyone age 5 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about the vaccine in Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

University Health is now providing Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shots for COVID-19. The CDC approved a booster shot for any adult who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or for any adult who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine at least two months ago. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment by calling 816-404-CARE or walk in to University Health (2211 Charlotte St., KCMO 64108) or University Health Lakewood Medical Center (7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO 64139). The COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5-12 at these two locations as well. Patients may make an appointment with their child’s provider at the Med/Ped’s clinic at UHTMC or the Family Medicine Clinic at UHLMC. Additional vaccine information, including free transportation info, is available at www.universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available. For more information, please visit jacohd.org.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Should you need assistance with state matters, please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-3158.

