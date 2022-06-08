Route 4011 Rochester Road Slide Remediation Starts Thursday in Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Rochester Road (Route 4011) in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, June 9 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Rochester Road between Nicholson Road and Wexford Bayne Road will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late June. Traffic will be detoured via Nicholson Road and Wexford Bayne Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





