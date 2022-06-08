Expect Delays Next Week on Route 144 as Sealcoat Work Takes Place North of Renovo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that roadwork north of Renovo will create travel delays next week, June 13-16.

Clinton County PennDOT Maintenance crews will perform sealcoat work along Route 144 (Tamarack Road) from Route 120 intersection to the Potter County line.

This work will impact campers, passenger vehicles, and motorcycles heading toward the Smoked Country Jam Bluegrass Festival at the Quiet Oaks Campground. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays and slowed traffic

Each work day, roadway flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern during daylight hours, set for 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Crews will clean-up and sweep at the end of each day. Anyone travelling to the Bluegrass festival will be able to move through the work zone under the alternating traffic condition.

PennDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution in and around work zones and to always buckle-up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423

# # #





