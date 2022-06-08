Submit Release
WBC Board Holds 3rd Venture Capital Workshop June 13

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold another Venture Capital Workshop by webinar on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. 

This workshop is the third of our Venture Capital educational series for our WBC board and team members and will focus on venture capital from the funder’s point of view.

The public is invited to attend this workshop; however, no public comments will be accepted, and no public business will be discussed or transacted at this meeting.

Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg. For the best experience, please join via the Zoom app on your device.

You may also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 295704768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted); however, you will be limited in your ability to interact with the panelists.

