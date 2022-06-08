Kasm Releases Developer Preview Builds for Workspaces

Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies is releasing development preview builds of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform.

I'm proud to announce we are now publishing Developer Preview builds of Kasm Workspaces to give devs, testers, admins, etc access to pre-release updates.” — Kasm Technologies CEO - Justin Travis

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies has announced that they will be releasing development preview builds of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform directly from the kasmweb.com downloads and documentation pages.

https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/developers/builds.html

“I'm proud to announce we are now publishing Developer Preview builds of Kasm Workspaces to give devs, testers, admins, etc access to pre-release updates.” Said Kasm Technologies CEO Justin Travis. “Since these builds track directly in line with our internal dev efforts, they will be updated frequently (often daily or multiple times per day). We hope you find this valuable and look forward to your feedback. We plan to post regular announcements of interesting new features as they become available in the builds.”

Developers and system administrators may access preview builds of Kasm Workspaces and Workspaces Images to test the latest features and integrations before they are officially published in a release build. Documentation for new/updated features in preview builds of Kasm Workspaces is published in step with the code and may be accessed using the develop version of this site: https://kasmweb.com/docs/develop/index.html

“We are excited to be able to provide feature/capability previews for the Workspaces community” Said Kasm Technologies Principle Developer Rick Koliser. “Access to the latest features allows our customers to try out and validate new features in preparation for upcoming releases.”

While preview build are not officially supported, feedback is welcome and can be submitted at in the appropriate community issue tracker: https://github.com/kasmtech/workspaces-issues/issues

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

