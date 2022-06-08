IFTM Graduation Ceremony 2022

MACAU, June 8 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) held its Graduation Ceremony 2022 at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion on 8 June. A total of 468 graduating students of Master of Science (MSc), postgraduate, undergraduate, and diploma programmes received their degrees, embarking on a new journey in life amid the cheers, applause and blessings of the faculty, their relatives and friends, as well as guests from all walks of life.

The representative of the Chief Executive Officer of the Macao SAR - Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture - presided over the ceremony, accompanied by Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of the IFTM Council, and Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, President of IFTM. The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC in the Macao SAR, members of the IFTM Council, members of the Legislative Assembly, government officials, schools representatives, scholarship and fellowship institutions, representatives from tourism and service industries, who shared the joy of graduates and witnessed the solemn and wonderful moments.

In her address, Ms. Ao Ieong U acknowledged that IFTM’s continuous efforts in innovation and teaching quality advancement. The Institute has made outstanding achievements in curriculum reform, teaching facility improvement, and professional training. The SAR government will continue to support higher education and talent cultivation, and to bring into full play the competitive advantage and academic resources of Macao’s higher education system. The goal is to have local higher education institutions better align with Macao’s positioning and gradually build a more competitive higher education system in the region. She encouraged the institute to consolidate its own characteristics and competitive edge, actively explore a new tourism education model that keeps up with the times and helps broaden horizons with the latest technologies. In addition, she hopes that IFTM will further promote the development of industry-academia-research collaboration, build a brand for the Macao Higher Education and help Macao's economic diversity and transformation.

In Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan’s speech, she mentioned that IFTM kept focusing on improving teaching quality and strengthening external cooperation over the past year. The Institute rose to 23rd in the 2022 QS World University Rankings for Hospitality and Leisure Management and was awarded the Gold Awards by the Asia Pacific Travel Association (PATA) for the third time. It has also cooperated with a well-known Swiss education group to launch a “3+1” dual bachelor's degree programme to prepare for the accelerated development of foreign cooperation after the pandemic.

Additionally, she encouraged students to give full play to their knowledge and wisdom amid the pandemic, seize opportunities and seek long-term development with a positive attitude and strong will. The Institute is committed to cultivating graduates who are able to meet the real needs of the society and are favoured by the industry. As part of the SAR’s efforts to train future talent, IFTM has incorporated information technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation and entrepreneurship elements into its new programmes. It plans to launch postgraduate diploma and MSc programmes in hospitality and tourism smart technology in the new academic year to cultivate multi-disciplinary talent. In terms of teaching facilities, the Institute has set up the iRetail Lab and the Ideation Lab so that students can further integrate theory into practice and better adapt to the changing society.

The ceremony was lively with excitement and joy on the faces of the graduates. Speaking at the ceremony, the student representative extended gratitude to IFTM for encouraging them to interact with the others and pursue their own dreams. Graduation is not the end, but a new beginning. IFTM hopes that all of its students will shine and achieve something more splendid in the future.