Registration for short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” open on 13 June

MACAU, June 8 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the “hush! Summer Concert” will be held in July in different districts across Macao, including Hac Sa Beach and Coloane Village, featuring a number of music events. Registration for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” will be open from 13 June (next Monday), and all music aficionados are welcome to participate.

The short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” provides an online platform for the public to showcase their musical talent and the diverse possibilities of music. All interested parties may submit the application form together with a video of their music or vocal performance, and will be eligible to win fabulous prizes. In order to encourage participants to share and demonstrate their musical experience or skills in the video, the jury will select the best video for the “Share with the HEART Award”. Other awards such as the “Music Plus JAM Prize”, the “Creative and Fun Award”, the “Heartwarming Award” and the “Participation Spirit Award” will also be granted to videos based on their musicality, creativity, affectionate performance and participation spirit, respectively. Participants who have the highest popularity and submitted their works first will receive the “Most Popular Award” and the “Participation Spirit Award”, respectively. The awards are sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Lisboeta Macau, Bank of China Macau Branch, Luso International Banking Ltd., Banco Nacional Ultramarino, S.A., Air Macau, and OCBC Wing Hang Bank.

The registration for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” will be open from 13 June to 4 July. The results will be announced on the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” page on Facebook on 7 July, and all the awards will be presented at the “hush! Summer Concert” on 10 July. The competition regulations and application form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. For more information on the event, please visit the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” page on Facebook.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.