Regional security on the agenda at defence ministers meeting in Iceland

SWEDEN, June 7 - Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will be in Reykjavik, Iceland on 7–8 June to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Northern Group defence policy forum.

The meeting in Reykjavik will bring together defence ministers from the countries that make up the Northern Group – the Nordic and Baltic countries, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom – to discuss current issues.

The meeting will mainly focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the security situation in northern Europe. The ministers will also discuss China’s role in the region.