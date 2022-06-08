Stockholm agenda shows way forward following Stockholm+50

SWEDEN, June 8 - Some 150 countries gathered in Stockholm to focus on the climate and environment. Sweden and Kenya have now summarised the results in a Stockholm agenda – 10 recommendations to the world to accelerate the pace of the transition.

The points in the Stockholm agenda were presented by Sweden’s and Kenya’s climate and environment ministers during the closing plenary meeting of Stockholm+50 on 3 June.

“The Stockholm agenda encourages us to do more in a number of crucial areas, such as the participation of young people, the transition of heavy industry and, not least, to ensure that all countries live up to their promises faster. Sweden is at the forefront and we will do more, while also encouraging other countries. We know that the climate transition can create new jobs and opportunities – we see this daily in Sweden,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

The Stockholm agenda: 10 recommendations following Stockholm+50