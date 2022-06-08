Submit Release
Stockholm agenda shows way forward following Stockholm+50

SWEDEN, June 8 - Some 150 countries gathered in Stockholm to focus on the climate and environment. Sweden and Kenya have now summarised the results in a Stockholm agenda – 10 recommendations to the world to accelerate the pace of the transition.

The points in the Stockholm agenda were presented by Sweden’s and Kenya’s climate and environment ministers during the closing plenary meeting of Stockholm+50 on 3 June.

“The Stockholm agenda encourages us to do more in a number of crucial areas, such as the participation of young people, the transition of heavy industry and, not least, to ensure that all countries live up to their promises faster. Sweden is at the forefront and we will do more, while also encouraging other countries. We know that the climate transition can create new jobs and opportunities – we see this daily in Sweden,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

The Stockholm agenda: 10 recommendations following Stockholm+50

  1. Place human well-being at the centre of a healthy planet and prosperity for all.
  2. Recognise and implement the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment by fulfilling the vision articulated in Principle 1 of the Stockholm Declaration from 1972.
  3. Adopt system-wide change in the way our current economic system works to contribute to a healthy planet.
  4. Strengthen national implementation of existing commitments for a healthy planet by enhancing national environmental legislation, budgets, planning processes and institutional frameworks.
  5. Align public and private financial flows with environmental, climate and sustainable development commitments.
  6. Accelerate system-wide transformations of high-impact sectors, such as food, energy, water, buildings and construction, manufacturing and mobility.
  7. Rebuild relationships of trust for strengthened cooperation and solidarity.
  8. Reinforce and reinvigorate the multilateral system.
  9. Recognise intergenerational responsibility as a cornerstone of sound policy making.
  10. Take forward the Stockholm+50 outcomes by reinforcing and reenergising ongoing international processes, such as the UN high-level meeting Summit of the Future in 2023.

