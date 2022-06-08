First Black-Owned Bread Company Sponsors the 2nd Annual Benjamin Crump EJN Awards and Attends Food Convention in Atlanta
This black-owned bread company supports the Equal Justice Now Award Show to bring awareness to social injustice and equality.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit social welfare organization Equal Justice Now is hosting their 2nd Annual Benjamin Crump EJN Awards on June 10th. Honoring the biggest names in the criminal justice and social justice reform field (https://equaljusticenow.org/). Equal Justice Now advocates against false arrests, unreasonable detentions, and wrongful conviction and incarceration of all citizens. The Black Bread Company will sponsor and donate 500 bags of bread for attendees of this award show. The contribution is in support of the organization’s mission statement.
At the same time, The Black Bread Company will be attending the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association in Atlanta, Georgia. The IDDBA show brings together today’s leaders with tomorrow's innovators to grow the future of businesses for the dairy, deli, bakery, and food service industries. Businesses experience products and trends while discovering ideas and inspiration (https://www.iddba.org/iddba-show/about/iddba-2022 ).
The Black Bread Company is the first ever black-owned gourmet sliced bread company. The Black Bread Company was founded in February 2021 in Chicago, Illinois by three best friends. The company’s mission is to represent every community regardless of race, gender, or economic status. They strive to inspire others to believe in the power of their own individual contributions to improve the world around them (https://blackbreadco.com/). The Co-founders, Charles Alexander, Jamel Lewis, and Mark Edmond, have reached different levels of awareness with their unique brand. They’ve been present on The Ellen Show, Morning in America, ABC, and currently sponsoring Equal Justice Now Awards.
