CURevl Launches In-School Private Loan Product for Y-12 Federal Credit Union

Y-12 FCU adds in-school private loan product to support local higher education and attract new members.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced today it launched a new in-school private student loan product for Y-12 Federal Credit Union and its members. CURevl leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Y-12 FCU is excited to add in-school student lending to our loan product offerings,” said Emily Gibson, VP of Consumer Lending at Y-12. “We feel it’s a great addition to our student lending partnership with CURevl. The tools and resources available through the program help our members navigate the student loan journey which can be a challenging and intimidating process. Our goal is to make the process easy and create more opportunity for our members.”

“Helping families by taking the stress out of sending their children to college is what we’re all about,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “We can’t think of a better way to create loyal members for life than helping students realize their dreams.”



For additional information on education finance products and CURevl, visit curevl.com.



About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program



About Y-12 Federal Credit Union

Y-12 Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, with 14 branches located in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Roane and Sevier counties serving over 114,000 members. Membership is open to businesses and individuals that live, work, worship, or attend school in our eight-county service area