Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for June 8, 2022

It was 1777, and the war for independence had been raging for two years already. Countless men had fought and died in the name of freedom. And while these brave patriots fought for the same cause and were united by their ideals, the flag that flew with them into battle often varied from regiment to regiment.

So, in an act to help unify our fledging nation’s forces, on June 14, 1777, members of the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution creating an official flag. The resolution stated “that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Over one hundred years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson would officially establish the anniversary of the adoption of this resolution as Flag Day. And while the U.S. Flag has changed with more and more stars added over the years, it remains what it was originally intended to be – a symbol of unity and freedom.

I know when I look at Old Glory blowing in the breeze, I’m reminded of our nation. Our United States of America. We may not always agree with each other, but I think that’s why it’s important to remember that our flag serves to unify us as one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

So, Happy Flag Day, and may God bless America.

