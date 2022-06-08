MAXD Forecasts Substantial 2022 Revenue & Profit Expecting to Exceed $100 Million
EINPresswire.com/ -- via MAFIP is pleased to announced Max Sound Corp OTCPK: MAXD today Forecasted Substantial 2022 Year-end Revenue and Profit Expecting to Exceed $100 Million Dollars Annually based on Existing Contracts & beginning with Q4 Run Rate. This release contains the entire information that was originally released to the public on Reddit on March 21, 2022. It also contains additional important new data and a far greater value proposition than any OTC PINK Company has forecasted this year or maybe ever before.
MAXD CEO Greg Halpern noted, “We have told many industry players for more than a year that we were going to establish ourselves as a company with not only breakthrough technologies, but also that we would have access to a mammoth inventory of amazing and valuable new technologies, plus precious metals, and rare minerals that support a rising global need to power superior devices, vehicles, and machinery with new-form-energy. MAXD shareholders can be confident that this is going to lead us to rapid market acceptance. The grand plan for the better world is now coming together just as we had envisioned it. This is the first of many such achievements which we expect will bring enormous profits of epic proportions, prosperity for billions of people around the world and tremendous gains for¬ all our investors big and small. Speaking of investors, I believe we can do much better in gains than we did on last year's test run when we had hardly any significant news. Here's a reminder - In last year's early effort, our increase over 10 weeks with $235 million dollars of trading volume resulted in a top end gain of 19,600%. I will go on record here with our nine (9) figures forecast that I think we could make last year's 19,600% share price increase look modest by comparison to where I think we can end up. Go MAXD ------>>> MAXD power... have an amazing MAXD day."
For a comprehensive look into the many elements that allowed us to come up with this amazing Forecast and to have our business rapidly accelerate beyond all of the naysayers and challenges of this wacky new world, go to:
https://www.ultimatekindness.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/June8-2022-MAXD-Forecast.pdf
About InGroundAssets™
https://MAXDInGroundAssets.com
InGroundAssets™ is the Precious Metals & Mineral Mapping Databases Enterprise, Leading Discovery in the New Revolution of the Green Energy Supply Chain. We are rapidly discovering, mapping, and soon offering the world's most accurate mineral findings, estimated in current market demand to be worth hundreds of trillions of dollars in tangible backed wealth, speeding time-to market of best-in-class solutions of emerging technologies.
InGroundAssets™ is the result of decades of epic research and discovery by top Geoscientists, developing breakthrough algorithms, that accurately identify and map the most valuable precious metals and minerals on earth. This is driving the world's massive emerging demand for better, cleaner, minimal cost solutions that are already creating economies of scale exponentially more immense than all of the world's previously known history combined.
InGroundAssets™ is an algorithmic data platform that has already mapped massive accurate inventories of laboratory authenticated minerals with predictable harvesting values and availabilities.
InGroundAssets™ Leverages the Enormous Rising Demand for discovered minerals by new gold-filled physical currencies that will create rapid Global Abundance for the Masses.
InGroundAssets™ is being backed by private, and public global business leaders and investors committed to the cleanest, most efficient, lowest cost renewable and perpetual energy solutions that will lead to short term and future balanced economies and unimaginable wealth for most people all over the world.
About Max Sound Corporation (MAX-D)
Patented MAX-D with trademarked HD Audio brings forth technologies that have made a lasting impression on industry celebrities and professionals as well as consumers alike. HD Audio is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, click the links below. When presented with any choice between MAX-D HD Audio or standard audio, consumers always prefer MAX-D. Watch the MAX-D equivalent to the Pepsi Challenge here:
MAX-D Venice Beach Challenge with Bose, Beats and Sony headphones
See also MAX-D: A Complex Hardware Upgrade Becomes a Simple Software Upgrade
https://developer.qualcomm.com/case-study/max-d-complex-hardware-upgrade-becomes-simple-software-upgrade
About www.mafip.org
The organization is here to entertain the audience worldwide as well partnering with innovated technologies and entertainment companies.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Mafip's affiliate Max Sound intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors.
