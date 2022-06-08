Governor Newsom Proclaims November General Election 

A PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I,, Governor of the State of California, pursuant to California law, including without limitation, sections 10720 and 12000 of the Elections Code, do hereby proclaim and order that a General Election will be held throughout this State on Tuesday, the 8day of November, 2022, at which the following offices are to be filled:

GOVERNOR;

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR;

SECRETARY OF STATE;

CONTROLLER;

TREASURER;

ATTORNEY GENERAL;

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER;

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION;

MEMBERS OF THE STATE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION from each of the four equalization districts of the State;

UNITED STATES SENATOR (Full Term);

UNITED STATES SENATOR (Partial/Unexpired Term);

REPRESENTATIVES TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES from each of the 52 congressional districts of the State;

STATE SENATORS from even-numbered districts of the 40 senatorial districts of the State;

MEMBERS OF THE ASSEMBLY from each of the 80 assembly districts of the State; and

All such other state, county, judicial, or other officers as are provided by law to be filled at such election.

I further proclaim and order that at such election there will also be submitted to the vote of the electors such proposed constitutional amendments, questions, and propositions as are required to be so submitted by the Constitution and laws of this State.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of June 2022.

______________________________

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

______________________________

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, PH.D.

Secretary of State