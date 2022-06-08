Submit Release
Bureau of Criminal Investigation // news release // conspiracy to deliver fentanyl // 22B1000087

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B1000087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                           

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B - East                 

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: January 6th, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windham VT

VIOLATION: Conspiracy to sell / furnish / deliver fentanyl

 

ACCUSED: Tara L. Stone                                          

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Jamie Douglas

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Various

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1-6-2022 Vermont State Police along with a member of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner investigated the death of Jamie Douglas, at a residence in Windham VT.  Douglas' death was ruled an accidental drug overdose from substances including fentanyl.  The investigation continued, and it was determined that Tara L. Stone conspired to deliver fentanyl to Douglas the day before his death. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-28-22 1300 (1 PM)           

COURT: Windham

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

