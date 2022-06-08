Bureau of Criminal Investigation // news release // conspiracy to deliver fentanyl // 22B1000087
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1000087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B - East
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: January 6th, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Windham VT
VIOLATION: Conspiracy to sell / furnish / deliver fentanyl
ACCUSED: Tara L. Stone
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Jamie Douglas
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Various
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1-6-2022 Vermont State Police along with a member of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner investigated the death of Jamie Douglas, at a residence in Windham VT. Douglas' death was ruled an accidental drug overdose from substances including fentanyl. The investigation continued, and it was determined that Tara L. Stone conspired to deliver fentanyl to Douglas the day before his death.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-28-22 1300 (1 PM)
COURT: Windham
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690